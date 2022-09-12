Kerala

Bus falls into gorge in Idukki, one killed

A 47-year-old man was killed and 36 people were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fell into a gorge near Neriamangalam along the Kothamangalam-Adimali route on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sajeev Palakkal, a resident of Kulamankuzhi, near Valara, in Adimali. According to the police, the bus was on its way to Kochi from Munnar when the accident took place around 7 a.m.

The bus plunged into the gorge while giving side to another private bus from the opposite direction. It got stuck on a tree, averting a major tragedy.

The police, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, and local residents launched a rescue operation and the injured passengers were shifted to a hospital at Kothamangalam.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the Adimali taluk hospital for a post-mortem examination.


