Bus employees stage lightning strike as conductor faces molestation accusations

In a sudden turn of events, bus employees launched a lightning strike in Thalassery in protest against the arrest of a bus conductor accused of molesting schoolgirls during their bus journeys.

The impromptu demonstration has disrupted transportation not only in Thalassery but also to various locations, including Kannur, Kozhikode, Koothuparamba, Peringathur, and Panoor, leaving passengers, especially students, in distress.

The Chokli police took into custody Sena bus conductor Sathyanandan, 59, a resident of Chakkarakal, who plied the Kariyad-Thalassery route. His arrest comes under the purview of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, reflecting the grave nature of the allegations against him.

The strike in Thalassery has gathered momentum throughout the day, with protesters citing the case against the conductor as fabricated.

According to the complaint, Sathyanandan is alleged to have subjected female students from classes 8 and 10 to physical abuse during their bus journeys, dating back to October 26. The students, unable to endure the harassment any longer, reported these distressing incidents to their school principal. Subsequently, the Chokli police initiated an inquiry into the matter, interviewing the affected children.

Based on the statements of two students, the conductor was placed under arrest. Shockingly, the police have received multiple complaints implicating him in the mistreatment of more than ten students. Further statements from the students involved are expected to be recorded in the coming days.

The accused had previously left his conductor job years ago but had returned to this role only a few months ago.

