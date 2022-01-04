Bus catches fire in Kannur; no casualties reported

KANNUR

04 January 2022 13:29 IST

The passengers were immediately evacuated from the bus after the spark and smoke were noticed near the driver's seat

A bus, that was plying passengers suddenly caught fire and was fully burned at Podikundu in Kannur on the morning of January 4.

The bus plying between Paliyath Valappu-Kannur route with about 50 passengers, engulfed in fire on the National Highway near Kannur Central Jail around 10 a.m.

No casualties have been reported. The passengers were immediately evacuated from the bus after the spark and smoke were noticed near the driver's seat. The bus was immediately brought to a halt and everyone on the bus got down. Within no time, the bus was covered with smoke and it was completely engulfed in fire.

The locals immediately rushed to the rescue and together with the police controlled the traffic. The movement of vehicles from both sides was restricted. Meantime, the Fire and Rescue personnel also rushed to the spot and put out the blaze, which did not spread to other vehicles or buildings.