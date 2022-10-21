Bus accidents: High Court directive to Kerala Transport Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 21, 2022 22:13 IST

The Kerala High Court has asked the State Transport Commissioner to present before it on October 28 to explain the steps taken by him to prevent the recurrence of bus accidents in the wake of the Vadakkanchery tourist bus accident that claimed nine lives recently.

The counsel for the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation sought time for removing the advertisements from its buses as directed by the court. Steps for removing advertisements from the two jungle safari buses were initiated, the counsel informed the Division Bench consisting of Justices Anil K. Narendran and P. G. Ajithkumar.

The court refused to accept the arguments of the corporation that advertisements were allowed on the buses as part of the efforts to boost the revenue collection.

The Motor Vehicles department informed the court that it had cancelled the fitness certificates of 448 vehicles and licences of 169 drivers for various violations.

