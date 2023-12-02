ADVERTISEMENT

Burst of colour at Work Experience Fair

December 02, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Sana Nasreen with her ‘Taj Mahal’ at the Work Experience Fair at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom. 

A girl with the flowers she made during the flower making competition at the Work Experience Fair. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

A girl participates in the doll making competition at the Work Experience Fair.

A girl with the dolls she made during the doll making competition at the Work Experience Fair.

Dismantling of a homoeopathy hospital near Sana Nasreen’s house at Mannarkad, Palakkad, was the inspiration behind her idea of using some of the waste material from the facility for making something productive. As a lot of glass was used in the hospital, she managed to get some glass sheets and plastic bottles that had been used to dispense homoeo medicines.

A Class 10 student of DB Higher Secondary School, Thachampara, Sana used the waste material retrieved from the hospital for her ‘Taj Mahal’ at the Work Experience Fair as part of the State School Science Festival at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students had come up with some colourful projects in this event. Some of the exhibits were a bird cage built using old drum, net, and coconut frond; flower vase made of old chips containers; Periodic Table made with old flex sheet, door piece, and bottle caps; ‘Qutub Minar’ made using sewing machine thread rolls and cardboard; and ‘Nettipattam’ made using jute sack, soda bottle caps, ice-cream lids, and coir thread.

In the coconut shell carving contest, contestants were given the picture of a coconut shell jug and asked to carve it out of a coconut shell. A blade for craft, wood varnish, glue, and sandpaper are used to carve coconut shells. Designs are made on the shell using a marker. These are then cut and glued together.

Dhanvi Shetty of Sree Sharadamba Higher Secondary School, Sheni, Kasaragod had always been interested in crafts, and has participated at the district level of the school science festival. This time, she decided to try her hand at something new and went for coconut shell carving, learning the craft through YouTube videos. Her decision paid dividends for it brought her to the State level event for the firs time.

Competitions were also held in electronics; wood carving; products made using screw pine leaves; stuffed toys; umbrella making; and products made using leather, canvas, and rexin.

Stuffed toys lined up for judging at the Work Experience Fair at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US