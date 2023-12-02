HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Burst of colour at Work Experience Fair

December 02, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Sana Nasreen with her ‘Taj Mahal’ at the Work Experience Fair at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom. 

Sana Nasreen with her ‘Taj Mahal’ at the Work Experience Fair at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom. 

A girl with the flowers she made during the flower making competition at the Work Experience Fair.

A girl with the flowers she made during the flower making competition at the Work Experience Fair. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

A girl participates in the doll making competition at the Work Experience Fair.

A girl participates in the doll making competition at the Work Experience Fair.

A girl with the dolls she made during the doll making competition at the Work Experience Fair.

A girl with the dolls she made during the doll making competition at the Work Experience Fair.

Dismantling of a homoeopathy hospital near Sana Nasreen’s house at Mannarkad, Palakkad, was the inspiration behind her idea of using some of the waste material from the facility for making something productive. As a lot of glass was used in the hospital, she managed to get some glass sheets and plastic bottles that had been used to dispense homoeo medicines.

A Class 10 student of DB Higher Secondary School, Thachampara, Sana used the waste material retrieved from the hospital for her ‘Taj Mahal’ at the Work Experience Fair as part of the State School Science Festival at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom.

Students had come up with some colourful projects in this event. Some of the exhibits were a bird cage built using old drum, net, and coconut frond; flower vase made of old chips containers; Periodic Table made with old flex sheet, door piece, and bottle caps; ‘Qutub Minar’ made using sewing machine thread rolls and cardboard; and ‘Nettipattam’ made using jute sack, soda bottle caps, ice-cream lids, and coir thread.

In the coconut shell carving contest, contestants were given the picture of a coconut shell jug and asked to carve it out of a coconut shell. A blade for craft, wood varnish, glue, and sandpaper are used to carve coconut shells. Designs are made on the shell using a marker. These are then cut and glued together.

Dhanvi Shetty of Sree Sharadamba Higher Secondary School, Sheni, Kasaragod had always been interested in crafts, and has participated at the district level of the school science festival. This time, she decided to try her hand at something new and went for coconut shell carving, learning the craft through YouTube videos. Her decision paid dividends for it brought her to the State level event for the firs time.

Competitions were also held in electronics; wood carving; products made using screw pine leaves; stuffed toys; umbrella making; and products made using leather, canvas, and rexin.

Stuffed toys lined up for judging at the Work Experience Fair at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom. 

Stuffed toys lined up for judging at the Work Experience Fair at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.