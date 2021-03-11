Kerala

Burnt body of man found

The burnt body of a 37-year-old man was found near his car, which had caught fire at Valiyavelicham near Koothuparamba on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as Sudhish, a resident of Maloor. The car was found burning around 6.30 a.m.

The vehicle was found in a private land, where a quarry functions. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

According to the police, it is a case of suicide.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISH)- 1056

