Burnt body of man found

The burnt body of a 37-year-old man was found near his car, which had caught fire at Valiyavelicham near Koothuparamba on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as Sudhish, a resident of Maloor. The car was found burning around 6.30 a.m.

The vehicle was found in a private land, where a quarry functions. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

According to the police, it is a case of suicide.

