HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Burns management unit getting ready at Ernakulam General Hospital

November 03, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The new burns management unit at General Hospital, Ernakulam, set up at an estimate cost of ₹1.2 crore, is nearing completion.

The facility is getting ready for inauguration at a time when the district is facing a shortage of similar units in government facilities. Set up using the assistance from the National Health Mission, the two-storey facility is spread over 6,000 sq. ft. The intensive care unit has six beds. The civil works of the building are in the final stages, according to Dr. Shahir Shah, Superintendent, General Hospital.

Despite the launch of the unit, there is a serious lack of adequate facilities for burns treatment in government hospitals in the district. Though the Govt. Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, has a burns unit, it lacked the expert services of a plastic surgeon.

Dr. N.K. Sanilkumar of the Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Movement said that the multiple explosions at a religious gathering in a convention centre on October 29 exposed the gaps at the burns unit in Govt. Medical College Hospital and other government facilities in the district.

“Experts from Govt. Medical College Hospitals in Kottayam and Thrissur had to be rushed to the hospital here as the burns unit at the medical college is yet to have a specialist post of plastic surgeon, which is essential in an emergency situation as witnessed in an incident like the blasts in Kalamassery,” he said.

Senior officials of the Directorate of Health Services said that the Govt. Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, may get the permanent post of a plastic surgeon, with the completion of the construction of the super speciality block.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.