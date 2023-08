August 18, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha South police registered a case after senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal’s rented house at Pazhaveedu in Alappuzha was burgled in the early hours of Friday. Mr. Venugopal who represented Alappuzha in the Assembly thrice and later in Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2019 is currently using the facility as an office. Officials said that nobody was in the building at the time of the burglary.

