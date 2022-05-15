Burglars break into house in Kannur, steal ₹4 lakh, 25 sovereigns of gold

Burglars broke into a house at Paliyath in Peralassery on Thursday and stole ₹4 lakh and 25 sovereigns of gold, the police said.

The burglars broke open the back door of the house when its owner Abdul Jaleel and his family had gone to attend a funeral in Kannur. When the family returned, they found their home in a complete mess with things strewn all over.

As there are no CCTVs nearby, the probe is currently focusing on cell numbers which were active in the region at the time of the crime. The investigation team is led by Chakkarakkal inspector N.K. Satyanathan.