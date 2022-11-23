Bureaucratic reshuffle in State

November 23, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Administration department has issued orders making the following general transfers and postings.

V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Vigilance department, will hold the full additional charge of Water Resources department. He will continue to hold the existing additional charges except that of Information and Public Relations department.

Puneet Kumar, Principal Secretary, Planning and Economic Affairs, will hold the full additional charge of Information and Public Relations department. The officer will continue to hold the additional charges of Programme Implementation Evaluation and Monitoring department and that of Member Secretary, Kerala State Planning Board.

Pranabjyoti Nath will continue to hold the post of Secretary, Water Resources department with full additional charges of Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation department and Managing Director, Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

K Vasuki, Labour Commissioner, will hold the full additional charge of Director, Loka Kerala Sabha.

Anupama T.V. is posted as Commissioner for Land Revenue. She will hold the full additional charges of Commissioner, Disaster Management, and that of State Project Manager, National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project.

Veena N. Madhavan is transferred and posted as Director of Employment and Training. The officer will hold the full additional charge of Managing Director, Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence.

Karthikeyan S., Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister, will hold the full additional charge of Special Commissioner, Kerala Goods and Services Tax department.

Gopalakrishnan K., Director of Employment and Training, is appointed as State Mission Director, National Health Mission. He will continue to hold the full additional charge of Managing Director, Vizhinjam International Sea Port Limited and that of the chairman of the monitoring committee constituted for solving rehabilitation issues in connection with the Vizhinjam port project.

Shibu A., Director, Coir Development Department, is appointed as Director, Kerala Social Security Mission.

Vinod V.R. , Commissioner for Food Safety, will hold the full additional charge of Director, Coir Development Department.

Anupam Mishra, Director, Programme Implementation, Evaluation and Monitoring department, is transferred and posted as Director, Kerala State Insurance department.

Priyanka G., Director, Women and Child Development department, will hold the full additional charge of Deputy Secretary and Director, Programme Implementation, Evaluation and Monitoring department.

Prem Krishnan, Director, Sports and Youth Affairs department, will hold the full additional charge of Additional Director (General), Tourism.