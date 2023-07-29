Bureaucratic corruption hampering govt.’s efforts to reach out to beneficiaries: Govindan

July 29, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Left Democratic Front government has been successful in eradicating political corruption in Kerala but bureaucratic corruption at the lower levels continues to hamper the government’s efforts from reaching the intended beneficiaries at the right time, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan has said.

He was speaking here on Saturday after inaugurating a two-day seminar on governance and administrative reforms, organised by the AKG Centre for Research and Studies and the Kattayikonam V. Sridhar Study Centre, ahead of the Fifth International Congress on Kerala Studies planned in 2024.

“The Left government’s idea of Nava Keralam is aimed at building on the State’s achievements in various sectors and improving the standard of living of the people. But one of the impediments to this aim is that the legislature’s class perspective in working towards social welfare is not always reflected in the other pillars. At the official level, sometimes well-intentioned welfare measures are held up due to bureaucratic obstinacy or corruption. We cannot move forward unless we deal with the problem of corruption and obstinacy,” he said.

Mr. Govindan cited instances of building permits being denied to LIFE housing project beneficiaries on minor issues on which some leeway could be given considering larger societal interests, while at the same time certain privileged sections did not face such issues despite bigger violations.

S. Ramachandran Pillai, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member, who presided over the session, said the seminar and the International Congress next year were aimed at chalking out a path ahead for Kerala, with a more democratised and efficient administration.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, the chief guest, said much of the government’s spendings had been aimed at improving the lives of the weaker sections. It was through such interventions that Kerala had achieved the current standard of living, despite it not being a leading State in agricultural or industrial production. However, those who created a hue and cry about debts did not mention the fact that a good part of the money was being spent for such purposes.

T.K.A. Nair, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said a consensus should be evolved between political parties in the State on issues related to development. Having a common developmental agenda would ensure that the different perspectives and visions of successive governments would not hamper the State’s development. He also called for deepening the People’s Plan programme at the local level.

Former Cabinet Secretary K.M. Chandrasekhar said there was a need for a shift from a process-oriented approach to a result-oriented approach in all aspects related to governance. Former DGP Jacob Punnoose, former Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand, and others spoke.

The session on administrative reforms will be held on Sunday. The recommendations of the four administrative reforms commissions and those of the pay revision commissions will be dealt with in this session.

