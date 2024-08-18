GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bureau of Energy Efficiency urges Kerala to implement Mission LiFE to build climate resilience

The initiative aims to balance long-term economic growth with India’s climate goals, creating a win-win scenario for both the public and the nation.

Published - August 18, 2024 06:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union Power Ministry has urged the Kerala government to implement Mission LiFE – short for Lifestyle for Environment – for enhancing environmental sustainability and promoting eco-conscious lifestyles.

The initiative aims to balance long-term economic growth with India’s climate goals, creating a win-win scenario for both the public and the nation, the BEE said in a statement. BEE described Mission LiFE, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, as a “transformative approach to environmental stewardship.”

Additional Chief Secretary (Power) K.R. Jyothilal, Energy Management Centre (EMC) director R. Harikumar and Johnson Daniel, head of department, Demand Side Management at EMC, held discussions recently with BEE’s media adviser for the southern States and UTs A. Chandrashekhar Reddy. Mr. Jyothilal noted that Kerala has set targets for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and becoming a 100% renewable energy-dependent State by 2040. As natural forest cover plays a crucial role in carbon sequestration, Kerala also plans to expand forest coverage by an additional 10,000 hectares through social forestry initiatives.

The mission seeks to promote mindful consumption and a circular economy, aiming to move away from a use-and-throw culture.

It encourages individuals to adopt climate-positive behaviour and create a supportive ecosystem that enables environmentally-friendly and self-sustaining practices.

Related Topics

Climate mitigation / Climate resilience/adaptation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.