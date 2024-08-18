Bureau of Energy Efficiency urges Kerala to implement Mission LiFE to build climate resilience

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union Power Ministry has urged the Kerala government to implement Mission LiFE – short for Lifestyle for Environment – for enhancing environmental sustainability and promoting eco-conscious lifestyles.

The initiative aims to balance long-term economic growth with India’s climate goals, creating a win-win scenario for both the public and the nation, the BEE said in a statement. BEE described Mission LiFE, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, as a “transformative approach to environmental stewardship.”

Additional Chief Secretary (Power) K.R. Jyothilal, Energy Management Centre (EMC) director R. Harikumar and Johnson Daniel, head of department, Demand Side Management at EMC, held discussions recently with BEE’s media adviser for the southern States and UTs A. Chandrashekhar Reddy. Mr. Jyothilal noted that Kerala has set targets for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and becoming a 100% renewable energy-dependent State by 2040. As natural forest cover plays a crucial role in carbon sequestration, Kerala also plans to expand forest coverage by an additional 10,000 hectares through social forestry initiatives.

The mission seeks to promote mindful consumption and a circular economy, aiming to move away from a use-and-throw culture.

It encourages individuals to adopt climate-positive behaviour and create a supportive ecosystem that enables environmentally-friendly and self-sustaining practices.