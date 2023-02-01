HamberMenu
Burden is on insurer to pay relief to third party in intoxicated driving cases: Kerala HC

February 01, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that the burden is on the insurer to pay the compensation to a third party in motor accident cases in which the driver of the offending vehicle is intoxicated and that the insurance company can recover the amount from the owner and the driver of the offending vehicle later.

The Bench passed the verdict recently while enhancing the compensation awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Manjeri, to an accident victim.

The High Court observed that as far as a third party was concerned, the insurance policy with regard to liability to pay the compensation was enforceable as the third party would not know about the intoxicated state of the driver. Therefore, violation of the policy conditions would not exonerate the insurance company from payment of compensation to third parties.

In fact, the burden was on the insurer to pay a third party, whether or not there has been any breach or violation of the policy conditions. But the amount so paid by the insurer to a third party could be allowed to be recovered from the insured if, as per the policy conditions, the insurer had no liability to pay such a sum to the insured.

