Buon Natale exhibition begins

Buon Natale, the Christmas celebration organised by the Thrissur Archdiocese in association with Thrissur Pauravali, will be held on December 27.

More than 10,000 Santa Clauses and 2,000 angels will descend on the city roads in the procession in connection the celebrations. In addition to them, there will be 20-odd tableaux and many people wearing fancy dresses.

“Celebrations along with charity is the motto of the Buon Natale. The archdiocese is building 50 houses for the flood-hit families in connection with the Buon Natale celebrations. This is in addition to the houses built by various parishes,” said Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath. The work of 23 houses is already finished and the rest of them are progressing, he said.

Since the visit of Pope John Paul in 1986, the Achdiocese has built 7,743 houses for economically backward families, across the boundaries of religion and caste, Mar Thazhath said.

The Buon Natale procession, which will be held on the roads decorated in connection with the night-shopping festival, will be a different experience, according to Mayor Ajitha Vijayan, patron of the Thrissur Pouravali. Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar inaugurated an exhibition organised in connection with the Buon Natale at Sakthan Nagar on Thursday.

A 101-ft-long cake will be cut at the exhibition hall on Friday. Gifts and cakes will be distributed to economically backward families in all parishes on December 23 and 24.

A Christmas feast will be held on December 26. Eminent personalities will join the feast for the destitute.