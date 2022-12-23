Buon Natale-2022 to be celebrated on December 27

December 23, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Thrissur

The 10th edition of Buon Natale, the Christmas cultural celebration of Thrissur Archdiocese of Syro-Malabar Church, will be held on December 27.

The Buon Natale procession, which entered the Guinness World Records for having the largest number of people dressed up as Santa Claus, has become a hallmark event of Thrissur. Buon Natale is an Italian Word that means Happy Christmas.

Apart from the Christmas celebrations, the Buon Natale has been focusing on charity too. In connection with 10th edition of the celebrations, 10 houses will be built for the financially backward people belonging to various religions.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla will be the chief guest of this edition. State Ministers, MPs, MLAs, leaders of various religions, socio-political-cultural leaders, industrialists, and others will participate in the celebrations.

More than 10,000 people dressed up as Santa Claus will dance to the Christmas songs through the Swaraj Round in the procession that will start at 5 p.m. from St. Thomas College, Thrissur.

Around 1,000 children dressed as angels, Santas on bikes and Skateboards will add colour to the procession.

Colourful tableaux, which exhibit our rich cultural heritage, band sets, and a huge mobile crib carried by 300 youths, will be the major attractions of the Buon Natale 2022.

Boun Natale, which started in 2013, entered the Guinness Records in 2014. There were no celebrations due to COVID-19 in the last two years.