Bund of Kanakassery polder breached

The reconstructed outerbund of the Kanakassery paddy polder in Kainakary breached on Thursday, the third time in the last four months. The bund breach has affected paddy cultivation in around 450 acres and water entered several houses at Kanakassery, Meenappally, and Valiyakari paddy polders. Officials said that they were monitoring the situation. “As of now, there is no need to open relief camps and evacuate people. Steps will be taken to plug the breach at the earliest,” said an official.

Houses submerged

In August 2019, the bund breach submerged over 450 houses in the region and forced the residents to shift to relief camps.

Although the bund was reconstructed using sand bags, it breached again in September. Local people said the latest breach too was at the same place.

According to local people, submerged fields have plants with a growth between 20 and 30 days. The latest breach has raised questions over the suitability of sand bags in the construction of outerbunds in Kuttanad.

Kuttanad farmers have suffered huge losses in the second crop season due to a series of bund breaches and torrential downpour in August and October. Compared to 2017 additional crop season, the paddy production has declined by around 80% this time around in the district.