Bund breaches put Kuttanad on the edge

People moving to safer places with their belongings in a boat from Valiyathuruthu in Kainakary after the outer bund of the Valiyathuruthu paddy polder breached, on Sunday.

Alappuzha

09 August 2020 23:25 IST

All villages in the taluk inundated, relief camps opened, paddy in 1,300 hectares submerged

A series of bund breaches clubbed with a torrential downpour and an increase in the inflow of floodwaters from the eastern side has brought back fears of another deluge in the district.

Kuttanad, which witnessed at least seven bund breaches on Saturday and Sunday, is on the edge. Floodwaters entered a large number of houses after outerbunds of Valiyathuruthu and Vavakkad North paddy polders in Kainakary were breached on Saturday night.

At least 90 people were shifted to a relief camp opened at SD College, Alappuzha, while a few families moved to their relatives’ homes.

Sources said that rest of the families were staying put as efforts were on to secure the breached portion of the bunds. Outer bunds of paddy fields in Thakazhi, Champakulam and Pulinkunnu were also breached. Paddy cultivation in around 1,300 hectares has been submerged.

According to officials, all villages in Kuttanad taluk have been inundated. The Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) road and Nedumbran stretch of the Ambalappuzha- Thiruvalla road have been submerged.

“The water level is on the rise in rivers in the region, but the situation is under control. All arrangements are in place to meet an emergency situation. However, no mass evacuation of people is planned from Kuttanad as of now,” said an official.

A total of 327 people of 98 families from Kuttanad has so far been shifted to relief camps. Besides, 12 gruel centres were opened in Kunnumma village.

Elsewhere in the district, a large number of people from flood-prone parts of Chengannur taluk were shifted to relief camps/relatives' homes. Low-lying areas in the taluk have been submerged after Pampa and other rivers breached banks.

“As floodwater is draining through the Thottappally spillway much faster, we are not expecting a serious situation this time around. However as a precaution, boats, heavy vehicles and other equipment have been put on standby mode for conducting rescue operations if needed,” said Saji Cherian, MLA.

Floodwaters also submerged several places in Karthikappally and Mavelikara taluks.

District Collector A. Alexander urged the people living on the banks of Pampa river in the district to maintain caution. A total of 3,205 people were moved to 69 relief camps opened in six taluks as of Sunday evening.