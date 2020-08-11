Bund breach leads to collapse of 151-year-old church in Alappuzha

Kuttanad has witnessed at least 21 bund breaches in recent days following torrential downpour and an increase in the inflow of floodwaters from the eastern side.

A 151-year-old church at Pallathuruthy in Kuttanad, Alappuzha collapsed following a bund breach on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, St. Paul's church, belonging to the Church of South India (CSI), was destroyed by gushing floodwaters after the outer bund of Chungam Karuveli paddy polder breached. No one was injured in the incident.

The church was built by Rev. W.J. Richardson in 1869.

This has inundated hundreds of houses, forcing several families to move to their relatives' homes or relief camps. As per the preliminary assessment carried out by the Agriculture Department, paddy cultivation in 1,289 hectares was destroyed.

Although rains have subsided, the water level in the rivers in the region remains above the danger level.