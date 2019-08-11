Bund-breach forces Kuttanad residents to shift to camps

anithamma, her two children and elderly mother were away at a neighbour’s house at Kanakasserrychira in Kainakary when the outer bund of the Kanakassery paddy polder breached close to their house on Saturday at 9.45 p.m.

“Our house was damaged due to the force of gushing water. We are lucky to be alive,” says Sanithamma, a widow, after reaching the relief camp at SDV JB School, Alappuzha.

The bund breach has affected 450 houses at Kanakasserry, Meenappally, and Valiyakari paddy polders.

At the break of dawn on Sunday, the district administration launched an operation to evacuate the people from inundated houses. By evening, 1,080 people belonging to the worst-affected 248 families have been shifted to two relief camps.

Memories come flooding

Cherukkan, 76, says, it was yet another scary night evoking the memories of last year’s floods.

“This is the second time in the past 12 months, we have been forced to move to a relief camp. Last year, after floodwaters submerged our house, we had lived in a relief camp at Kanichukulangara for 45 days. This time, we don’t know when we will be able to return to our houses,” he said.

Although the prevailing flood situation cannot be compared to last year’s deluge, bund breaches in different parts of Kuttanad have inundated a large number of houses and destroyed paddy in large tracts.

The district administration has opened five relief camps for Kuttanad people, till Sunday evening.

A total of 1,383 people have been shifted to camps. Besides, 156 gruel centres have been opened in different parts of Kuttanad for 23,211 people.

Roads submerged

Adding to the woes of the people, the majority of roads in the region, including Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) Road, have been submerged. District Collector Adeela Abdulla said that traffic along the AC road had been restricted till Monday.

According to the Agriculture Department, 14 bund breaches have been reported in the last three days, affecting 22 paddy polders in Kuttanad.

Paddy farms destroyed

Paddy cultivation in 800 hectares has been destroyed due to bund breach alone. Farming in another 400 hectares has been destroyed due to heavy rain in recent days.

Local residents allege that lackadaisical attitude on the part of padashekhara samithis in strengthening the outer bunds of polders before the arrival of monsoon led to the collapse. Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran blamed padashekhara samithis for flooding in Kuttanad and warned stringent action against erring samithis.

The water level remains high in Champakulam, Edathua, Kavalam, Kunnumma, Kainakary, Muttar, Nedumudi, Neelamperoor, Pulinkunnu, Ramankary, Thalavady, Thakazhy and Veliyanad.