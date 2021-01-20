Bumper prize for lottery seller

Little would Shenkottai-native lottery seller Sharafudeen have known when a bunch of tickets went unsold that one of them would fetch him the first prize of ₹12 crore of the government-operated Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery.
Mr. Sharafudeen emerged the winner of the lottery when he arrived at the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries with the winning-ticket, bearing the number XG 358753. The winner, who hails from Ayoor in Kollam, has settled in Tamil Nadu since his childhood. While he worked abroad until four years ago, he took to farming and lottery sales since his return. The winning ticket was part of a batch that he had purchased from an agency in Aryankavu. He is expected to receive ₹7.56 crore after the deduction of tax and the agent’s commission.
While he has won smaller amounts through lottery, Mr. Sharafudeen had never expected to win such a huge amount, he said, adding he has not decided on how to utilise the prize money. Besides his wife and a son, he also has been supporting two brothers and their mother.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath