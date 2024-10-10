GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka man wins Thiruvonam bumper lottery

He presented the winning ticket to the Kalpetta branch of the State Bank of India on October 10, 2024.

Updated - October 10, 2024 07:51 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Thiruvonam bumper lottery winner Altaf, a native of Karnataka, with the officials of the Kalpetta branch of the SBI.

Thiruvonam bumper lottery winner Altaf, a native of Karnataka, with the officials of the Kalpetta branch of the SBI. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Altaf, 50, a native of Karnataka who won the first prize of ₹25 crore in the Thiruvonam bumper lottery, arrived here on Thursday (October 10,2024) evening to present the winning ticket to the Kalpetta branch of the State Bank of India (SBI).

The mechanic, hailing from Pandavapuram near Mysuru in Karnataka, purchased the winning ticket, TG 434222, from NGR lotteries, a lottery sub-agency at Sulthan Bathery run by a Tamil Nadu native Nagaraj and his brother.

Mr. Altaf expressed his gratitude and attributed his success to divine blessings. He said he purchased the ticket when he visited a relative’s house in Meenangadi last month.

‘I have been purchasing tickets for the past 15 years. This is the first time I have won,” he said.

The lottery winner said he shared the news of his win with his relatives on Thursday (October 10,2024), but they did not initially believe him. It was only after they saw a screenshot of the ticket number on the TV that they began to accept his claim, he said.

His relatives and friends from Wayanad gathered to congratulate him. Altaf has a wife and two children. He returned after completing initial formalities to open an account. Other formalities are scheduled to take place in the coming days.

Published - October 10, 2024 07:48 pm IST

