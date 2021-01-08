Bumper harvest at KMML

The organic farming project of Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. (KMML) produced a bumper yield of various tubers in the harvest held this week.

The company had first started integrated paddy farming on 7.5 acres of fallow land, later launching Thalir, another initiative as part of Subhiksha Keralam project that aims to achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

High yielding varieties that include Varada ginger, Parthibha turmeric, elephant foot yam Gajendra and cassava were among the crops that offered a great harvest.

The farm next to company guest house also functioned as a farm school, helping farmers and agricultural students.

According to officials of the company, the objective of the project is extending organic farming to more area in order to promote the indigenous Onattukara crops.

Onam, a seed variety developed by the Onattukara Regional Agricultural Research Station, was used for paddy farming and KMML had launched its organic rice brand earlier.