Bullying at school: Minister seeks report

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has sought a report into the bullying of some students by their seniors at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, here recently.

The Deputy Director of Education has been asked to submit a report within three days.

The police have received a complaint from the parent of one of the students and are investigating the incident.

Upper primary students of Cotton Hill school had complained to the school authorities that they were threatened by senior students not to use a school toilet on Thursday last.

School authorities say four students of Class V alleged that they were threatened, their hair pulled, and they were verbally abused. As soon as the teachers came to know about the incident, steps were taken to identify the students responsible by visiting classrooms. However, since the students wore masks, the bullies could not be identified.

One of the students who developed breathlessness was taken to a hospital where doctors spoke to her and later informed the Karamana police. Since the schools falls in the Museum police station limits, the parent of the child was asked to visit the Museum station.

The Museum police said they came to know about the incident on July 22 evening. Since the students responsible for bullying younger students had not been identified yet, they would visit the school on Monday to talk to the students.

School authorities said they had spoken to parents of students of Classes V to VII, and on Sunday evening were to meet the parents of the primary students who were bullied so as to form a committee to look into the matter. Steps had been taken to counsel the students. They also said they had received no complaints of any such previous incidents in the school from the students.

It has been alleged that this was not an isolated incident of bullying at the school.