GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bullock race evokes legal action

Published - September 24, 2024 06:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The police registered a case against six persons involved in a bullock race held at Thonipadam, near Alathur, in the district. The case has been registered following a complaint by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The police said the case was registered on Saturday in connection with the bullock race held illegally on September 8. They included three members of a local bullock race committee that organised the race and three others. The police said the accused had overexerted the bulls by forcing them to race, subjecting them to abuse, and endangering the animals as well as the spectators.

The case was filed under Sections 125 and 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 3 and 11(1)(a) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

Published - September 24, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.