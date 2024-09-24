Bullock race evokes legal action

The police registered a case against six persons involved in a bullock race held at Thonipadam, near Alathur, in the district. The case has been registered following a complaint by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The police said the case was registered on Saturday in connection with the bullock race held illegally on September 8. They included three members of a local bullock race committee that organised the race and three others. The police said the accused had overexerted the bulls by forcing them to race, subjecting them to abuse, and endangering the animals as well as the spectators.

The case was filed under Sections 125 and 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 3 and 11(1)(a) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.