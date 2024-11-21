After more than six hours, a bullet tanker carrying 18 tons of liquid propylene, an industrial chemical, from BPCL-Kochi Oil Refinery to Gujarat that overturned at TVS Junction at Kalamassery in Kochi, Kerala, on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) night was lifted and removed from the road. Traffic was restored after this.

The driver who sustained minor injuries was taken to a nearby hospital. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, aided by BPCL’s firefighting and technical team, were engaged in the operation till Thursday (November 21, 2024) around 5 a.m. The accident occurred reportedly after the driver lost control of the tanker and it hit a median while manoeuvring the turn to Aluva at TVS Junction around 11.15 p.m.

Minor leak detected

There was no leak initially when the tanker overturned and hit the road. Later, however, a minor leak was noticed near the valve when the tanker was being lifted using a crane. “However, the BPCL technical team plugged it immediately using a compound,” said Fire and Rescue Services sources.

Initially, there were plans to transfer the content of the tanker to another tanker, but were dropped eventually. It was decided to replace the driver’s cabin, which was damaged, and take the load in the same tanker, sources said.

Engine oil leak from near driver’s cabin was flushed out by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The accident threw traffic out of gear in the area. Vehicles headed to Aluva from HMT Junction were diverted through the Cusat Junction.

A team from the Eloor fire station led by station officer Ranjith Kumar led the operations.