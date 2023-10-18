Bulgarian team visits college as part of cultural exchange programme

October 18, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with Vallath Education organised a Bulgarian cultural exchange programme on Wednesday. A team led by Katya Tosheva displayed the art of Bulgarian bread making along with harvest songs and dances. They also interacted with the students and shared their perspectives on Bulgarian culture.

The students of the college treated their Bulgarian counterparts to folk songs, a fusion dance of various native art forms, and a Kalarippayattu display.

College Principal Victoria P.K. presided over the inaugural session. Bursar Vincy Varghese, Dean of Studies Gigi Thomas, Head of the Department of English Reny Skaria, and Kalyani Vallath spoke.

