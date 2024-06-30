ADVERTISEMENT

Bulbul photograph clicked by Mammootty auctioned for ₹3 lakh

Published - June 30, 2024 09:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The picture was auctioned for raising funds for the Induchoodan Foundation.

A photograph of a bulbul, which was clicked by actor Mammootty, was auctioned for ₹3 lakh in Kochi on Sunday. The picture went under the hammer for raising funds for the Induchoodan Foundation. Industrialist Achu Ullattil successfully bid the photograph, which was among the 61 bird pictures that were displayed as part of an exhibition.

Writer V.K. Sreeraman handed over the picture to Mr. Ullattil.

Literary critic M.K. Sanoo inaugurated the valedictory session. Writer and orator Sunil Ilayidaom, wildlife photographer Suresh Ilamon, and exhibition curator M. Ramachandran spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US