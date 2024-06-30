GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bulbul photograph clicked by Mammootty auctioned for ₹3 lakh

Published - June 30, 2024 09:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The picture was auctioned for raising funds for the Induchoodan Foundation.

A photograph of a bulbul, which was clicked by actor Mammootty, was auctioned for ₹3 lakh in Kochi on Sunday. The picture went under the hammer for raising funds for the Induchoodan Foundation. Industrialist Achu Ullattil successfully bid the photograph, which was among the 61 bird pictures that were displayed as part of an exhibition.

Writer V.K. Sreeraman handed over the picture to Mr. Ullattil.

Literary critic M.K. Sanoo inaugurated the valedictory session. Writer and orator Sunil Ilayidaom, wildlife photographer Suresh Ilamon, and exhibition curator M. Ramachandran spoke.

