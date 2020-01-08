Buildings will come down safely: experts

The demolition of H2O Holy Faith and Golden Kayaloram apartments here has been designed in such a way that the structures will come down safely without much impact on nearby structures and the waterbody, according to demolition experts.

Briefing the media on the premises of Golden Kayaloram, Uttkarsh Mehta, partner of Edifice Engineering, and Joe Brinkman of Jet Demolition, South Africa, said the building would come down in two seconds and H2O Holy Faith in four seconds. Jain Coral Cove will take 5.6 seconds to be razed, and the building will collapse towards the east-west direction.

In two stages

A two-stage demolition has been planned for Golden Kayaloram, which will be completed within the time limit, and the structure will come down in the form of a waterfall. The first 11 floors of Golden Kayaloram will come down towards the eastern side of the building and the remaining floors towards the western side.

In the case of H2O Holy Faith, the building will come down towards the area between the waterbody and the bridge, and the debris will land safely. The blasts have been designed in such a way that parts of the building will not fall into the waterbody, the experts said.

The alluvial soil in the area has come as a blessing for the demolition process as it will not transmit vibrations caused when the structure hits the floor. Adequate safety measures have been put in place to contain the impact of the demolition. The possibility of debris falling into the waterbody is less. Debris that may fly off to the waterbody will be removed using excavators, they added.

The blast will be triggered by a team of five men who will be stationed at a distance of 71 metres from the buildings. The dust emanating from the site will settle in a matter of minutes. Water will be sprayed over the rubble and debris to control the dust which will dissipate in five to 10 minutes. There will be no toxic dust from the demolition site and hence no major public health hazard.

The vibration caused by the demolition will be less. The sound of the blast could be heard at least 100 metres away from the site.

Drone cameras

Blast seismographs numbering 10 have been placed to record vibrations caused by the demolition. Drone cameras will be used to document the blast. Documentation of the impact of the demolition is required to find out whether nearby buildings have suffered damage, the experts said.