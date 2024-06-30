GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Building sustainable future for Kerala demands collective voice of youth, says Justice Devan Ramachandran

Published - June 30, 2024 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Think Kerala Youth Conclave in Kochi on Sunday called for strengthening young people to build future Kerala. “Building a sustainable and promising future for Kerala demands the collective voice of the youth to drive positive changes in society,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court, inaugurating the conclave at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

He stressed the need to understand the reasons behind many young people moving out of the State. He said Kerala had around 75 lakh workers from other States, indicating a shift necessary in the Malayali work ethic.

“Ensuring women’s safety is important in the development of a healthy society by enabling them to walk freely in public spaces at any time,” he said, while adding that crime reduction required not just punishment but also public awareness.

The conclave, with the theme ‘Dream Kerala is possible’, is aimed at creating a dynamic platform for innovative solutions for sustainable development. It brought together 300 young people aged between 18 and 30. Experts from various fields interacted with the participants. CMFRI director A. Gopalakrishnan presided.

The conclave identified the need to improve higher education to meet global standards and create more job opportunities. It highlighted the challenges of youth unemployment and underemployment. The discussions emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship and agriculture as potential sources of income for young people.

