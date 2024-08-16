Building rules will be amended to facilitate refund of excess FAR fee, says Minister M.B. Rajesh

Building rules will be amended to facilitate refund of excess floor area ratio (FAR) fee if construction is abandoned after taking building permit, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh has said. He was presiding over the district-level adalat of local bodies in Kochi on August 16 (Friday).

Mr. Rajesh made the announcement while ordering refund of ₹6 lakh to a person, Varkey of Kothamangalam, who had paid the excess FAR fee but could not go ahead with the construction. The petition that had been pending for years due to various technicalities was resolved at the adalat.

The Minister said doorstep delivery of pension would be ensured for those living alone and those who could not turn up to collect pension due to ill-health. He announced this while personally handing over the order disposing of a petition by a 67-year-old.

All pending complaints that can be resolved in compliance with law will be resolved at the adalats to be held in all districts till September 10. Adalats are being organised to mark the third anniversary of the State government. Mr. Rajesh said the Chief Minister’s statement that every file represented a life was relevant with regard to local bodies. The government has adopted a slew of measures for resolving issues at the earliest.

Since its introduction in municipalities and corporations this January, K-Smart, a digital platform for improved service delivery in local bodies, has received 18.43 lakh applications, of which 76.80% has been resolved. Over 53,000 incomplete applications were returned for corrections. Besides, 66.68% complaints have been resolved at permanent adalats. Mr. Rajesh also warned of stern action against officials found guilty of dereliction of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the Local Self-Government department’s decision to issue licence for household-level small enterprises would open up a lot of opportunities. He termed the department’s announcement to bring about amendments to 100-odd rules as “promising”.