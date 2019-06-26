Building rules in for major overhaul

Weaving in adequate provisions to grant deemed building permit and occupancy certificate after a prescribed deadline and proposing to set up an efficient grievance redressal mechanism, the building rules for urban and rural areas are in for a thorough overhaul.

Local Administration Department sources told The Hindu that a draft of the rules drawn up as part of the government initiative to lure potential investors and enhance the ease of doing business ranking, envisages a people-friendly approach without compromising on the environmental and safety standards.

As per the draft, an applicant for building permit or occupancy certificate would be eligible for a deemed permit or certificate if the local body fails to give a formal reply within a fortnight. This system is expected to ease the woes of those who are forced to wait endlessly for an official response.

The discretionary powers of adjudicating officers who wield the final authority to issue clearances and also interpret the rules would come under review. They would not be given the freedom to act in an arbitrary manner, but would be made more accountable for their decisions, especially on according clearances. Curbs have been mooted on their discretionary powers to prevent its misuse, according to sources.

A post-occupancy audit has been mooted to find out whether serious violations have been made after occupying a building. This calls for retaining the parking area, space for ducts of air-conditioners, generator room and such other mandatory spaces and prevent conversion for other purposes after securing the approval.

Conversion of such spaces, mostly in commercial buildings and residential complexes had come in for criticism. The post occupancy audit has been proposed a panacea to such issues.

Considering the paucity for water resources and an impending power crisis, the draft rules propose a waste water recycling facility, solar plants and refuse management system.

The draft rules propose to adopt a lenient approach to all applicants than turning down requests for review without due consideration. The row over the death of an NRI investor in Anthoor municipality has come as an opportunity for the government to expedite the revision process and put the new set of rules in place at the earliest.

The draft would soon be circulated for discussions and eliciting views of the public and finalised in due course, sources said.