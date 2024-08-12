Building permits to get one more five-year extension

The Local Self Government (LSG) department has decided to provide one more five-year extension for building permits so that they remain valid for a total period of 15 years, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said on Monday.

At present, the permit is valid for five years from the date of issue. The Kerala Municipality Building Rules at present allow only one extension, for a further five-year period. Any extension beyond the 10 years is subject to a complicated process, which the government is seeking to ease, Mr. Rajesh said.

Under the new decision, the permit’s validity can be extended for five more years (total 15 years) through a simplified process, he said.

The department will amend the rules to ensure that the permits do not get cancelled if there is a change in the area of the plot due to reasons such as sale, donation or release of land for road development. The rules will be amended so that the permits remain valid in such cases, provided there is no violation.

The department will offer relaxation in the norms which demand adequate parking space on the same plot where a building is constructed. Under the proposal, parking will be allowed in a nearby plot belonging to the same owner.

The construction site in question should have space for 25% of the parking, while the remaining 75% space can be located in the nearby plot. Under this proposal, the additional space should be within 200 metres of the main plot, and should be registered in the name of the same owner. There should also be easy access to this land. The owner will also have to provide an undertaking that the additional plot will not be transferred or used for other purposes.

Further, the department has decided to relax the parking norms for turfs, Mr. Rajesh said. At present, these temporary playgrounds are considered at par with auditoriums under the ‘assembly occupancy’ category. Which means, they require the same parking space, although they lack galleries.

The department has also decided to reduce the fine for the delay in securing trade licence from local bodies. There persists a situation where four or five times the licence fee amount is imposed as fine, Mr. Rajesh said.

In the matter of waste collection from commercial establishments, the user fee will be fixed in accordance with the volume of generated waste. There were complaints that certain urban local bodies had imposed the same rate on all commercial establishments, regardless of the volume. The government will also fix a ceiling for the user fee that can be charged, the Minister said.

