Building permit fee to be hiked in Kerala

March 23, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Local Self-Government department is gearing up to hike the fee for building permits. From April 1, Corporations and municipalities will issue permits for low-risk category buildings with an area up to 300 sq m on the same day of submitting applications.

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh said here on Thursday that the revised building permit fees were yet to be finalised, but added that the revision would be a ‘‘reasonable’‘ one. In several other States, the fees were way higher than that in Kerala where it had not undergone timely revisions, he said.

Customary inspections

In the case of low-risk small structures, including houses with an area of 300 sq m, the permits will be generated on the same day the applications are filed online in Corporations and municipalities. Further, the customary inspections conducted ahead of issuing the permits will be done away with in municipalities starting April 1.

The permits will be issued on the strength of self-attested applications. Online applications should be accompanied by affidavits from the owner and the licencee/empanelled engineer who prepares the building plan and supervises the work. The system-generated permission will be granted the same day the application is filed.

The applications should also contain an affidavit stating that the building is not constructed on land governed by the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act and the Coastal Zone Management Act.

Property tax hike

On the decision to hike the property tax by 5% from April 1, Mr. Rajesh said that the tax exemption would now be applicable to residential buildings up to 60 sq m. However, this exemption would not be applicable to flats.

Regularisation

The government was taking steps to issue a fresh set of rules which would allow the regularisation of unauthorised buildings the construction of which began before November 7, 2019. The Assembly had given its nod for the necessary law amendment, the Minister said.