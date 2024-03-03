Builders urge government to regulate prices of raw materials

March 03, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The two-day convention of the Kerala chapter of Builders’ Association of India (BAI) ended in Kochi on Sunday with a call from the community of builders, contractors, and other stakeholders in the sector to the government to rein in prices of raw materials to keep the sector robust.

BAI Kerala unit chairman Jolly Varghese said a special committee should be constituted to rein in prices. The meeting also appealed to the government to reconsider the hike in building permit fee. Around 600 delegates from across the State attended the two-day convention held at Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan inaugurated the valedictory session. He also presented awards instituted by the BAI. The BAI Angamaly centre received the award for the best centre, said the organisers. Angamaly centre chairman Siju Jose Parakka received the award.

Seed Muvattupuzha of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam School of Environmental Design, and students Nandikesh P. Nair and Anna Anne Mathew won the award for the best design for affordable housing. The competition was organised as part of the BAI convention. The house designed according to the plan that won the recognition will be built for a poor family under an initiative of BAI Angamaly centre, according to a communication.

The builders also discussed new technology trends and challenges in the building industry. New building materials and services were on display during the convention.