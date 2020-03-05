Build walls around wells, schools told

The General Education Department has issued a circular that protection walls should be built around wells located on the premises of all schools in the State. The wells should also be covered with meshes to ensure children’s security.

The circular has been issued in the wake of a directive from the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Government school authorities should build protection walls and meshes for wells with the support of local self-government institution.

In the case of aided, unaided, and recognised private schools, managers of the institutions should ensure that the wells do not pose a risk for children.

The circular asks the Director of General Education to submit a report to the government on the action taken within two months.

Commission member K. Nazeer said a number of instances of absence of safety measures around wells had come to its notice. Safety of students was paramount, he said.