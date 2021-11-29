Build roads with an eye on future, says Kerala HC

Court cites rapid increase in traffic and road accidents

The Kerala High Court on Monday observed that roads would have to be constructed with an eye on the future and not as relics of the past.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation when a petition relating to the widening of the Nadukani-Parappanangadi road came up for hearing. The court said that no one would object if it was suggested that the roads would have to be build with the future in mind in view of the rapid increase in traffic and road accidents.

The court, however, added that dropping of the earlier proposal to widen the road merely because of lack of funds was a matter for the government to consider.

The government pleader submitted that the width proposed for the road was 12-15 metres. However, the width had been lowered and it might be 10 metres because of the financial crunch.