Buggy cars for tourists in Thekkady

Published - July 10, 2024 08:03 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The buggy cars at the boat landing in the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Thekkady.

The buggy cars at the boat landing in the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Thekkady. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Thekkady, Idukki, is making a switch to green energy. To realise the goal, officials have announced introduction of eco-friendly buggy cars.

Thekkady range officer Siby K.E. said the PTR purchased two buggy cars that would soon be available for tourist rides.

“Tourists can enjoy a ride from Thekkady check-post to the boat landing station on these buggy cars for ₹200 per person. Groups of up to five can hire a buggy car for ₹1,000,” he said.

He said the journey through deep forest to the boat landing station took about an hour. The buggy cars, each costing ₹7.5 lakh, were undergoing trial run now.

“After successful trials, the vehicles will be officially available to tourists. We are optimistic about its success and plan to purchase more buggy cars if the initiative proves popular,” he said.

At present, tourists reach the Thekkady boat landing station from Bamboo Grove using the Forest department’s bus service. Officials said the journey from the Thekkady check-post to the boat landing station was through deep forest and wild animals could be sighted during the journey.

This switch towards green energy in the PTR follows a similar successful initiative in the Eravikulam National Park in Munnar.

