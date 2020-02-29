KeralaAlappuzha 29 February 2020 22:46 IST
Buggy ambulance at Mavelikara hospital
Updated: 29 February 2020 22:46 IST
A battery-operated buggy ambulance for the movement of patients has been made operational at the District Hospital, Mavelikara, since Friday.
Officials say the buggy would be mainly used for shifting patients to wards from the casualty room. It could also be used for taking patients to different parts of the hospital for scanning and other medical examinations.
