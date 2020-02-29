Kerala

Buggy ambulance at Mavelikara hospital

A battery-operated buggy ambulance for the movement of patients has been made operational at the District Hospital, Mavelikara, since Friday.

Officials say the buggy would be mainly used for shifting patients to wards from the casualty room. It could also be used for taking patients to different parts of the hospital for scanning and other medical examinations.

