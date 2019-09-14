Buggies pull in more visitors to Idukki dam

The Idukki arch dam and the nearby Cherthoni dam, which were opened for the public during the Onam season, have been attracting visitors by hordes, mainly from Tamil Nadu and north India.

Among the arrangements made by the Hydel Tourism Department under the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to attract tourists is a buggy ride over the Cheruthoni dam and Idukki dams.

Five battery-operated buggies, noiseless and pollution-free, have been arranged from Bengaluru.

Sreeni Peethambaran, unit manager, Hydel Tourism Department, told The Hindu that the dams attracted nearly 750 persons a day. Till Monday, 3,375 persons had visited the area.

The dams were opened for the public on September 4 and will be closed on November 30. Sameera, a visitor from Kannur, said she had always wanted to visit the dam. She and her family took a ride on the buggy, and she termed the experience enjoyable.

Apart from the dams, tourists also enjoy the view from the Hill View Park under the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

Panoramic view

The park provides a panoramic view of the reservoir area. The Forest Department at Vellapara nearby has made arrangements for tourists to have a boat journey inside the reservoir.

Mr. Peethambaran said Cheruthoni too was slowly making its presence felt on the tourism map with agencies in Munnar promoting the site.

Tourists arriving at Wagamon and Munnar now regularly come to Cheruthoni.

Memorial

According to Roshy Augustine, MLA, visitors would be able to spend an entire day in Cheruthoni with with the completion of work on the memorial for Chemban Kolumban, the tribal leader who was instrumental in realising the Idukki dam.

The DTPC is also planning to make a park depicting the history of the district close to the arch dam.