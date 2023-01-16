Buffer zone survey nearly completed in Idukki

January 16, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - IDUKKI

Nearly 100% of the physical survey of buffer zones in Idukki district has been completed, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said.

Addressing a review meeting of the buffer zone survey at the Idukki Collectorate here on Monday, Mr. Augustine said the field survey has been fully completed in Munnar, Idukki and Periyar sanctuary areas. “The uploading of 338 applications from the Arakkulam panchayat under the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary is still pending and will be completed in three days,” said Mr. Augustine.

“Panchayats, Forest and Revenue departments have been directed to verify if there are duplications in applications under the Munnar and Idukki divisions. The process will be conducted from January 18 to 21 with the assistance of the respective panchayat members,” said Mr. Augustine.

According to officials, the Munnar wildlife division has received 7,816 complaints about structures found missing on the buffer zone map through panchayat help desks and has uploaded the details of 7,033 applications. A total of 11,434 complaints were received under the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary and details of 9,931 complaints were uploaded. As many as 7,298 complaints were received under the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) and full details of all complaints were uploaded, said officials.

