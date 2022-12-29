HamberMenu
Buffer zone land survey will be conducted with more clarity: Minister

All-party review meeting held at Idukki Collectorate

December 29, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine addressing an all-party review meeting on buffer zone at the Idukki Collectorate on Thursday.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine addressing an all-party review meeting on buffer zone at the Idukki Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said the buffer zone-related land survey will be conducted with more clarity. Addressing an all-party review meeting at the Idukki Collectorate here on Thursday, the Minister said the report of the first phase of the field survey should be submitted before January 5.

“The government’s stand is that the buffer zones should be limited to the forest areas. The basis of buffer zones is field survey maps,” said Mr. Augustine.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the buffer zone field survey in the district. Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, District Collector Sheeba George, Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani, district panchayat president Jiji K. Philp and others also attended.

According to officials, the survey process is under way in six panchayat areas under the Munnar wildlife division, eight panchayats under the Idukki wildlife sanctuary, and two panchayats under the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR).

Meanwhile, Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM) general convener Rassak Chooravelil said the 22 protected areas in the State have not yet been declared as protected areas by the Central government.

“Before submitting the buffer zone report, the State government can easily raise the issue before the Supreme Court and will get relaxation for the buffer zone restrictions,“ said Mr. Chooravelil.

