Buffer zone: KC(M) demands ground survey

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM
August 20, 2022 18:47 IST

The Kerala Congress (M), a constituent of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), has called for ground survey in villages instead of satellite survey while preparing the report to be given to the Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, party chairman Jose K. Mani urged the government to conduct ground surveys by constituting village panchayat committees. The formulation of such committees should be on the lines of the expert committees formed in 2013 to conduct ground surveys and studies in the villages to resolve the crisis that arose as part of the Gadgil committee and Kasthurirangan committee reports.

According to the party, the State government should submit a report to the CEC based on the reports prepared by these committees within a stipulated time period. “As most of the villages in the buffer zone are the same as recommended by the Gadgil and Kasthurirangan committees, it will not take much time to prepare the report. Once a decision is taken in this regard, the government may also seek more time from the Supreme Court to submit a report,” it pointed out.

The party, meanwhile, welcomed a review petition moved by the State government against the apex court order on buffer zones and called for the constitution of a high-power committee of various departments under the Chief Secretary to monitor the proceedings.

