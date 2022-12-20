Buffer zone: Catholic Church again in protest mode

December 20, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - IDUKKI

After eight years, the hill district once again witnessed a protest under the banner of the Catholic Church on the buffer zone issue.

The All Kerala Catholic Congress (AKCC) conducted a protest march and burned the new Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) map at Narakakkanam in Idukki on Tuesday evening, demanding physical and field surveys in areas now identified as ecologically sensitive zones.

Idukki diocese vicar general Msgr. Jose Plachickal inaugurated the protest march. AKCC district president George Koyikkal presided over the march.

Msgr Plachikal said the Church will be with the farmers till the end. “The agitation will not end without a final victory. The Church will continue the agitation till a final solution to the issue,” said the priest.

Hundreds of farmers joined the protest march in Narakakkanam on Tuesday.

In 2014, the protests against the Madhav Gadgil-Kasturirangan reports were conducted under the banner of the High Range Samrakshana Samithi (HRSS), an umbrella organisation under the Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church. The samithi is not now part of Church-led protests.

The protests against the Gadgil -Kasturirangan reports were led by HRSS general convener Fr Sebastian Kochupurackal and its legal adviser Joice George. T After assuming charge, new Idukki bishop Mar John Nellikkunnel took a stand that as spiritual leaders of people, priests should refrain from taking any position favoring any side.

According to sources, now HRSS has no open support from the Catholic Church.

The All Kerala Catholic Congress (AKCC) and Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) led the buffer zone protests in Idukki.