BUDS institutions in district on road to transformation

June 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

BUDS institutions rolled out by the Kudumbashree and functioning under local self-government institutions (LSGIs) in the district are on the road to transformation, thanks to smart classrooms, novel therapies, and special livelihood projects for trainees.

BUDS institutions are functioning in 44 LSGIs in the district. Smart classrooms have come up in 35 of these institutions utilising ₹2 lakh made available by the Kudumbashree. The classrooms help mental development of the children as well provide them with recreational avenues. The smart classrooms have been equipped with large touch-enabled screens that can be used by children with intellectual disabilities and sound equipment.

Besides the smart classrooms, virtual reality therapy units have been set up in three institutions in the first phase. The virtual reality platform called Auticare uses artificial intelligence to recreate day-to-day situations so that training can be provided in skills essential in improving daily life. The Auticare therapy units have been set up at a cost of ₹12.5 lakh provided by the Kudumbashree mission to start BUDS schools. After gauging the acceptance of the equipment among children, the therapy will be extended to other institutions too.

Art therapy

The first phase of expressive art therapy for the intellectually challenged has been effectively completed at the Poovachal BUDS school. The first phase of training was provided under Our Responsibility to Children (ORC) under the Integrated Child Protection Services of the Women and Child Development department. This promises to be an important development in the functioning of BUDS schools and BUDS rehabilitation centres that function with the support of various departments. The art therapy will be extended to other institutions to in the coming years.

Counselling for parents

The Kudumbashree is focusing not only on those attending BUDS schools and BUDS rehabilitation centres but also their parents who are under immense stress and face social isolation. As part of this, counselling for parents in all schools has been completed.

Besides this, products of microenterprises set up two years ago by including parents and children are now being marketed under the brand ‘Ithal.’

