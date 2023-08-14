ADVERTISEMENT

BUDS Act provisions to be strictly enforced in State

August 14, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

It directs District Collectors to act promptly on orders issued by Competent Authority, identify and attach properties of ‘deposit takers’ found to be operating unregulated schemes

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has sought strict enforcement of the provisions of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act (BUDS Act).

District Collectors have been directed to act promptly on orders issued by the Competent Authority, Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act (BUDS Act), and attach the properties of ‘deposit takers’ found to be operating unregulated deposit schemes.

The August 7 circular also directed the Collectors to adhere to the time limit prescribed for filing the application. 

Complaints regarding such deposit schemes had prompted the government to issue instructions for setting up surveillance mechanisms at the district level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Attachment process

Once the Competent Authority, BUDS Act, issues provisional attachment orders under section 7(3) of the Act, the District Collectors are required to immediately act upon the orders by identifying the properties of the ‘deposit taker.’

They should then file an application within 30 days, which can extend up to 60 days, before the designated court for making the provisional attachment absolute and for permission to sell the property by public auction or private sale.

The government circular, however, noted ‘‘inordinate delay’‘ on the part of the District Collectors in filing the applications.

The August 7 circular also directed the Collectors to adhere to the time limit prescribed for filing the application.

In February, the government urged the public to directly lodge their complaints regarding investment fraud with the Competent Authority, BUDS Act. As part of enforcing the Act in the State, the Government had framed the Kerala Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules in 2021 and appointed IAS officer Sanjay M. Kaul as the Competent Authority.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US