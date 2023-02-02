Budget will be eagerly watched for its approach to revenue mobilisation and management of revenue expenditure, debt

February 02, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will present the State Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal on Friday.

The Budget presentation, which will open at 9 a.m. in the Assembly, will be eagerly watched for its approach to additional revenue mobilisation and the management of mounting revenue expenditure and debt.

Mr. Balagopal faces the daunting task of taking forward the development and social welfare programmes of the Left Democratic Front government while tackling the implications of Central fiscal policies on State finances.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Balagopal stated that the State was facing an unprecedented fiscal crunch. The Economic Review, also released on Thursday, observed that the State cannot afford any slippage in own-revenue mobilisation.

“Along with the efforts to raise resources through tax and non-tax sources, State also needs to focus on rationalisation of expenditure, especially revenue expenditure. Mobilisation of additional revenue and prioritising expenditure assume significant importance in the way forward towards fiscal consolidation,’‘ the Economic Review observed.

Further, how the Centre’s treatment of ‘off-budget’ borrowings by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board as direct State debt would impact capital outlay in the Budget remains to be seen.

Friday’s budget presentation also comes against the backdrop of a ‘white paper’ published by the Opposition United Democratic Front which painted a grim picture of the State finances. It blamed the government for thrusting the State into a severe fiscal crisis and ‘‘toxic debt’‘ through mismanagement, unbridled spending, and shoddy tax collection. Debt liabilities of the State now stood approximately ₹4 lakh crore, the document had said.

Experts, who attended the pre-Budget consultations held by the government, had underscored the need for revenue mobilisation and fiscal consolidation.

According to the Finance department, the State is likely to face a reduction in Revenue Deficit Grant of ₹8,425 crore in 2023-24 compared to the current fiscal. The State will be deprived of another ₹12,000 crore due to the discontinuation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation.

Further, the 2023-24 Budget is also expected to have a strong environment component. In his last Budget, Mr. Balagopal had announced plans for an environment budget this year. The State Action Plan on Climate Change 2023-2030, published in December, recommended a comprehensive climate budgeting under the environment budget.