Budget to address State’s development needs: K.N. Balagopal

January 14, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 2024-25 State Budget will seek to tap Kerala’s strengths to spur development, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Sunday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Mr. Balagopal underscored the need to maintain the momentum of development and create more job and investment opportunities in the State. There is also a need to ensure that production goes up, he said.

“The approach to the Budget will be based on an understanding of the requirements of the State and the times we live in,” he said.

The 2024-25 State Budget will be presented on February 5, a Monday, according to a session calendar published by the State Assembly on its website. The tenth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will open on January 25, Thursday, with the Governor’s Policy Address. A formal announcement of the dates is awaited.

After the Budget presentation on February 5, the session will reconvene after a small break on February 12. There will be no sitting from February 15 to 25. The House will reconvene again on February 26 and the session will conclude on March 27, as per the calendar.

